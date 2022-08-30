OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 18.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

