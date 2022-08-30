OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,363 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. 79,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

