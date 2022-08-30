OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 355 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.18 on Tuesday, reaching $859.99. 4,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $814.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $912.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.03 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

