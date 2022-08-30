OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,436 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $138.35. 1,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.