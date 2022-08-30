OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after buying an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 728,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 613,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,466.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 479,882 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,709. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

