OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

BA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.53. 66,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.