OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $233,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 209,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,702,995. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

