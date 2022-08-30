OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in IDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.34. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

