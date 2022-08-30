OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

