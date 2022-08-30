OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,481 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 258,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,968,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.