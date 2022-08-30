OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoSec Medical Stock Up 1.6 %
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.