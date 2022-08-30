OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.69. 18,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,337. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

