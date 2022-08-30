Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 4,783 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Omni Event Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 101.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,353. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

