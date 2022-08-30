Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 4,331 Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Omni Event Management Ltd lessened its position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 416,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 229,906 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $6,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NMMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,377. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment of the financial services industry.

