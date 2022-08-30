Omni Event Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.92% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLTS. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $109,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BLTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.