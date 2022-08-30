Omni Event Management Ltd Purchases 192,289 Shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.59% of BOA Acquisition worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOAS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BOA Acquisition by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 910,771 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,635,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BOA Acquisition by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 271,337 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

BOA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOAS remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,727. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

BOA Acquisition Profile

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

