Omni Event Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Omni Event Management Ltd lessened its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of CONX worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CONX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CONX by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Price Performance

NASDAQ CONX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

