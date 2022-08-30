Omni Event Management Ltd Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.62% of Duddell Street Acquisition worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,282,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duddell Street Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Duddell Street Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

