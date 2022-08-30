Omni Event Management Ltd Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Omni Event Management Ltd lessened its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 176,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,812. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.