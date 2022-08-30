Omni Event Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 2.22% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,409,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,896,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,256. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Company Profile

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

