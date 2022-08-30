Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 240,766 Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,274. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

