Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $204,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,712.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 88.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

