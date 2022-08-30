Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Old Republic International by 153.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Old Republic International by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

