Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $157.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Okta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

