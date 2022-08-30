Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.00

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80 ($0.97), with a volume of 7952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 486.84.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

