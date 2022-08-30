OceanEx Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,671.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $715,203.62 and approximately $17,671.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

