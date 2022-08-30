Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.02 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.16 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

