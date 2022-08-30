OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OERLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OERLF remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

