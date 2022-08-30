Observer 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $194,663.00 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $194,663.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081568 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

