Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $313.60 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $313.60 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

