O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
O2Micro International Price Performance
OIIM stock remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.85. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
O2Micro International Company Profile
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
Featured Articles
