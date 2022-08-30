O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OIIM stock remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.85. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 249,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

