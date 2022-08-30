Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.75 on Monday. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
See Also
