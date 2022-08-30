Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $480.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

