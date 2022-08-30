Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSOGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NTRSO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 33,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSOGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

