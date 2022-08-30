Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NTRSO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 33,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $27.99.
Northern Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRSO)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.