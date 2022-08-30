Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NTRSO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 33,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

