Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 421,240 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,240 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up about 0.9% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 1.28% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 220.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 57,489 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 131,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $876.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.86. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRMK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

