Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 4,854 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average is $175.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $420.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

