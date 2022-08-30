Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $199.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,054. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.