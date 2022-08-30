Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.78. 84,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

