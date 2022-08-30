Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,825,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,352,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.87. 64,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.42 and a 200 day moving average of $557.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

