Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 223,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

