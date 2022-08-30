Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 576,877 shares of company stock worth $92,171,201. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $134.00. 44,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,048. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

