Norinchukin Bank The Has $7.28 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

CHTR stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.19. 12,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,433. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

