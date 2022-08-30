Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after buying an additional 306,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after buying an additional 296,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.