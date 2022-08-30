Norinchukin Bank The Buys 2,583 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,992,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. 25,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

