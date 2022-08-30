Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 10,854 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 309,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,702,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.