Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.2 %

JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 7,838,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

