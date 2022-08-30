Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. 270,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

