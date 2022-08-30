Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 16,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 578,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.
NOMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
