NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NL stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

