Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,921.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NFPDF stock remained flat at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.50. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

