NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS NIOBF remained flat at $0.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

